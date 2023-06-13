Kofi Kingston Details Surgery Following Recent Ankle Injury

– During a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, injured WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston discussed his current injury status and how he is recovering. As noted, Kingston underwent ankle surgery earlier in March after suffering an injury. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kofi Kingston on his injury: “I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man, Drew McIntyre, landed on my leg. My body went East and my leg went West, and my ankle was completely sprained, but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligaments and now I’m on the mend.”

On having a similar injury six years ago: “I actually had this same surgery on the same ankle about six years ago to have bone chips removed. So this time around I kind of know what to expect and I’ve been kind of ahead of schedule, for the most part.”