Kofi Kingston Discusses Odyssey Jones’ Removal From WWE TV

Odyssey Jones was paired with the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) on WWE television in early August only to be pulled from WWE’s roster page after the company became aware of domestic violence allegations. He was later fired.

Speaking with the New York Post, Kofi Kingston discussed Jones’ removal from TV.

“One of the main lessons that I’ve learned is that you never know what tomorrow is going to bring with WWE. You always have to be ready to adjust at the drop of a hat. There have been times where we have known what’s going to happen at a “Monday Night Raw” for weeks and we work towards that, and then we get into the building, and then all of a sudden, we’re doing the exact opposite. It’s your ability to adjust and roll with the punches that pulls you up. Nothing ever goes as planned. So all that to say, you know, once Odyssey was out of the mix, we just had to figure out a way to pivot and keep the story going and keep on moving forward, because, as they say, the show must go on. You figure out the best ways to adjust.”