Kofi Kingston Discusses The Impact of Shad Gaspard
In an interview with WWE Backstage last night, Kofi Kingston spoke about the impact that Shad Gaspard had on the people in his life. Gaspard passed away earlier this month at the age of 39.
Kingston said: “You know, On the inside, he was just kind of a gentle giant who really enjoyed the presence of other people, and it was shown by just being there on that beach with all of those people. I looked around several times saying, ‘man, Shad really really had an impact.’ It’s definitely unfortunate for sure, for his wife, for his son, but with a glass half full mentality, it really emphasizes how important it is to live your life, with enthusiasm, with passion, you know and kindness. So that way, when the day comes, when you do get called to a different place, you have left an impact, and Shad, definitely 100 percent, left an impact.”
