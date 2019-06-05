Kofi Kingston Says Dolph Ziggler’s One Of His Favorite Opponents, Wants WWE To Hold Show in Ghana

– Kofi Kingston spoke with TV Insider for a new interview discussing his trip to Ghana, his match with Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown and more. Highlights are below:

On visiting Ghana for the first time since 1993: “It was incredible. I feel like it was very powerful for me to go back to the place I was born as the WWE champion, as somebody who has accomplished everything they’ve wanted to accomplish in life. This has always been my dream to become a WWE superstar and WWE champion. I have always been one to motivate and inspire others. What better way of doing that than going back to my homeland and visiting with kids and people just like me, living in the same villages, same towns, and kids who might have a dream. I wanted to go back as living, breathing, tangible proof that these dreams are possible if you believe in yourself and keep on striving toward your goals. It was very powerful to have me in the flesh. It means so much more to shake somebody’s hand, a child’s hand and motivate them in that way and a true sense of belief.”

On being recognized on the trip: “Everywhere we went my mom made sure every bus we were on had my picture plastered on the side of the windows, so everyone knew we were coming. You see people looking at the bus and saying, ‘Kofi Kingston!’ It was refreshing to see how much knowledge of WWE they had. My uncle said Roman Reigns is one of his favorite characters and people to cheer for. They are very versed in the product.”

On wanting WWE to run a show in Ghana: “I want to pay it forward in a sense. It’s so fulfilling that all the hard work I’ve put in [over] the years and so many aspects have finally paid off. I want people to experience a fifth of what I’ve experienced as far as happiness and joy. Anything I can do to inspire or push someone in the direction of their dreams — that I feel is my responsibility as champion. Things have definitely picked up, but it’s busy in the best way possible.”

On his match with Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super ShowDown: “Dolph is one of my favorite opponents of all-time, if not my favorite. Not to toot my own horn or our horn, our matches have always been off the chain. We have really good chemistry. I’m looking forward to facing him again. We’ve had a very similar journey of two guys who have been underrated in a sense, not been given their due, having to fight and claw and scratch our way to the main event scene. Now our careers have gone separately but here we are meeting again at Super ShowDown. We’re both looking to steal the show.”