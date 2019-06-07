WWE News: Kofi Kingston on Dolph Ziggler’s Steel Cage Challenge, Ali Congratulates Mansoor on Big Super ShowDown Win

– Kofi Kingston is looking forward to facing Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage at WWE Stomping Grounds. As you can see below, Byron Saxton caught up with Kingston after his win over Ziggler at Super ShowDown match and told the WWE Champion about his rematch with Ziggler inside a steel cage. Kingston said it doesn’t matter what the match takes place inside, saying that “at Stomping Grounds, it’s on! That’s good news!” He acknowledges that he hasn’t had a lot of steel cage experience, but he has experience overcoming adversity and is trying to cement his legacy so he’s excited about it.

– Ali posted to Twitter to congratulate NXT’s Mansoor on winning the 50-man battle royal match at Super ShowDown, as you can see below: