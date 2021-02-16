Kofi Kingston Earns Spot in Elimination Chamber Match

Kofi Kingston is headed to Elimination Chamber, earning a spot in the six-man Chamber match on this week’s Raw. Kingston defeated The Miz on tonight’s Raw to earn the spot in the Chamber match, which Miz voluntarily vacated earlier in the night. if Miz had won, John Morrison would have gotten the spot.

Kingston joins Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in the match, which takes place on Sunday’s PPV and will be for McIntyre’s WWE Championship.