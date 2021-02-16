wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Earns Spot in Elimination Chamber Match
Kofi Kingston is headed to Elimination Chamber, earning a spot in the six-man Chamber match on this week’s Raw. Kingston defeated The Miz on tonight’s Raw to earn the spot in the Chamber match, which Miz voluntarily vacated earlier in the night. if Miz had won, John Morrison would have gotten the spot.
Kingston joins Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in the match, which takes place on Sunday’s PPV and will be for McIntyre’s WWE Championship.
It's @mikethemiz vs. @TrueKofi to see who qualifies for the Elimination Chamber this Sunday at #WWEChamber!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fbzkUk7nk0
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
.@TrueKofi goes flying on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/J4UFJXRq7f
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
If @mikethemiz wins, @TheRealMorrison enters the Elimination Chamber.
If @TrueKofi wins, HE'S in the Chamber.
WHO is going to #WWEChamber?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Jf7xzYH2KL
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Awesome DDT by @mikethemiz!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dDbbheJ7cG
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
This match has @TheRealMorrison on the edge of his seat!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/a8iivHYOOy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 16, 2021
Here comes the BOOM!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/G0VtsOs63h
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 16, 2021
.@TrueKofi is going to #WWEChamber!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Z2dyNe429l
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
#KofiMania 2?@TrueKofi is on his way to #WWEChamber THIS Sunday!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xBpI1BInav
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- LA Knight Comments On His NXT Signing, WWE Calls Him ‘Hottest Free Agent’ In Wrestling
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings
- Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life