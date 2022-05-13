Kofi Kingston On Emotions Of Winning WWE Title At WrestleMania 35, Company Giving Fans What They Wanted

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kofi Kingston discussed the emotions of winning the WWE title at WrestleMania 35, WWE giving the fans what they wanted, much more. You can read his comments below.

Kofi Kingston on the emotions of winning the WWE title at WrestleMania 35: “I hate saying KofiMania because it doesn’t sound cool coming out of my mouth. When [the fans] say it, it’s awesome. When that experience happened, it’s was a legitimate 11-year build. It was me not being able to sniff the main title role – not having a singles match or even having a promo to say I’m gonna get into the [WWE title] competition, despite all the titles I’d won. Why not the big one? For me, it was like, I’m just gonna keep on working. It ended up being this 11-year build. I always say, we don’t like to see anybody get hurt, but it’s inevitable in what we do that somebody is gonna get hurt. If Ali doesn’t get hurt, I’m not put in that match in the Elimination Chamber. If I’m not in that match, I’m not in that Gauntlet Match. If I’m not in that Gauntlet Match, people don’t realize that me becoming WWE Champion isn’t even possible. The movement doesn’t even start. It’s amazing to think about that.Me, as a kid, all I wanted to be is WWE Champion. The way that it came about, faith just smiled down upon me, and again, [the fans] are the ones that made that happen.”

On WWE giving the fans what they wanted: “I walked through Gorilla, especially after that Gauntlet Match, and everyone was so loud. Even afterwards, people were so loud. Everybody is talking, ‘We might have something here. Let’s do the right thing.’ I’m so fortunate they actually decided to go that direction because there’s a lot of times where [the fans] have supported somebody and for whatever reason, it’s not reciprocated in terms of the push. I’m very fortunate that the office actually decided to go with what the people wanted. The fans just wouldn’t be denied. I appreciate that so much.”

