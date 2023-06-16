wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Expected To Return To WWE Soon
June 16, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kofi Kingston is expected to return to WWE soon after having ankle surgery earlier this year. Kingston noted earlier this week that the surgery was to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after Mcintyre accidentally landed on his leg during a dive.
WWE is starting to advertise Kingston for events. It is likely that he’ll be working with Xavier Woods in a tag team again, just as he was before his injury.
