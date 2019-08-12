Kofi Kingston: ‘This Thing Between Randy and I Is Not Over’

– Kofi Kingston was not happy with the finish for his WWE Championship match with Randy Orton at last night’s WWE Summerslam 2019 event. The match ended with a double count out finish. You can check out Kingston’s thoughts on the matter that he posted on Twitter below. It looks like their feud is far from over.

Kofi Kingston wrote, “Am I happy about still being WWE Champion? Of course. But I am NOT satisfied with the way the match ended. This thing between Randy and I, is not over. Not by a long shot.”

He later added on his WWE 24 special, “On a positive note, I’m so proud of my episode of #WWE24! They did such an incredible job of portraying such a powerful and unforgettable adventure. I’m so grateful that the experience is forever documented. Thank you so much to the many wonderful people that made this happen!”

Last night’s WWE Summerslam 2019 card was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.

