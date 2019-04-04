wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Footage Filmed For WWE 24 Special, Sonjay Dutt & Abyss Signing at Axxess
April 4, 2019
– Kofi Kingston is being filmed by cameras for over WrestleMania weekend. PWInsider reports that the footage is being filmed for a future WWE 24 special.
– The site also noted that Sonjay Dutt and Abyss are at Axxess signing autographs and taking pics with fans.
