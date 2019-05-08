wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Gets A New Tattoo, Video Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT And NXT UK

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Kofi Kingston revealed on Instagram that after last night’s Smackdown he got a brand new tattoo.

– Here are video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK features NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan while tonight’s episode of NXT includes Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair and Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle.

