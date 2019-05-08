wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Gets A New Tattoo, Video Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT And NXT UK
– Kofi Kingston revealed on Instagram that after last night’s Smackdown he got a brand new tattoo.
View this post on Instagram
Post #smackdown, I finally pulled the trigger on some ink that I’ve been wanting to get done for a while. Thank you Greg Mosier! Super cool dude and super talented! Follow him @garbxedge to see some incredible artwork. And I meant to say “Indiana” not “Indianapolis, haha • And if you’re in the #Louisville area, check out @tattoomachinegun. Just over the bridge in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It’s a fun spot with all types of collectibles! • #Tattoo Machinegun 1730 Williamsburg Dr Suite 1, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 • #WWE #smackdown #SmackdownLive #bleedblue #bleed #ink #Ouch #nopainnogain
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:
– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK features NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan while tonight’s episode of NXT includes Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair and Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle.
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring to Receive Extended Cut Episodes, The Wrestlers Announced for Viceland
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot