Kofi Kingston Got to Celebrate Halloween With Family For First Time in Seven Years

One beneficial side effect of WWE’s not having live events right now is talent being able to spend time with their family, and Kofi Kingston took advantage of that for Halloween. Kingston posted to his Instagram account and shared photos of his family, noting that he was able to celebrate Halloween with his family for the first time in seven years.

Kingston posted to his account:

“Well, after 7.5 years, I finally got to be home on Halloween with my family to go trick or treating with my kids.

Literally the first time in 7.5 years….I’m still on cloud nine…

Kids picked out their costumes separately and coincidentally both ended up with dinosaur variations: Rex from Fortnite and a real cute Triceratops…

So I had to follow suit with a dragon/dinosaur as well***

My wife was the Ice Age, just out there killing it…

What a fantastic Halloween! Might have been the best one ever. Hope y’all enjoyed yours too!

Happy Halloween

***I actually had one of those inflatable T. rex costumes initially, but the inflator fan was broken, it was hot as Hell, I couldn’t see out of the damn thing, so opted for the dragon mask at the last minute. Gonna burn the T. rex costume when I get back home to teach it a lesson…