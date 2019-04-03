Kofi Kingston Hopes To Be A Beacon of Light For People Who Look Like Him

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Kofi Kingston spoke about his match with Daniel Bryan and his hope to be a beacon of light for “people who look like him” at the event. Here are highlights:

On being someone people can relate to: “I’m proud to be that for people who can look and relate to me and what I’ve been through during this actual 11-year struggle. Being the guy that has been held down by their boss, or have been told that they can’t do or accomplish something. People realize how long I’ve been trying to grind.”

On getting Mustafa Ali’s spot: “I didn’t know what to expect. All I was told was that I was going to be replacing Mustafa Ali, who unfortunately was going to be out with injury. That’s something that you never like to see, especially with a guy who’s young and has so much potential. It put extra pressure on me. I normally don’t feel pressure in the ring, but the fact that I was replacing somebody, who, if he were in the situation, would have done some amazing, incredible and unforgettable things in the Elimination Chamber. I knew that my performance had to be along the lines of that in order to not disappoint him.”

On representation: “We always say that it’s very important to have representation. As a child, one that would be watching the WWE product, I think it’s very important for children to look at the screen and see somebody that looks like them doing incredible things. I am so proud to be a beacon of light for people who look like me. They can look to TV — regardless of race — as a human and that it is possible to overcome impossible odds. I take a lot of pride in being the center of all of that and being the representative for all of that. Being able to identify with so many people, I think that’s the reason why this movement has been so powerful. It’s more than just race, or one particular thing. It’s so many different things, so many elements of hope that we’re able to provide.”