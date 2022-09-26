Kofi Kingston On How Live Events Helped The New Day Evolve Their Gimmick

The New Day evolved their initial concept through WWE live events, and Kofi Kingston recently touched on how essential such shows were to the group. Kingston spoke with Graham Matthews for WrestleRant Radio and talked about the group’s evolution during live events and how they were able to develop as a team though house shows. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how live events helped the group develop: “Everything that we have done on TV started at a live event, whether it be on the road traveling in the car or just doing random stuff in the ring. Literally everything. We usually go out there and we try to entertain each other, and then when something like that works, we’re like, ‘People are gonna liked. Well let’s see if they like it this time. Oh, they like it here. Let’s bring it on TV and see if they like it there too. Being on the road and having these live events was integral to the chemistry and development of me, Woods, and E. We were very fortunate to be able to travel every single week and have matches with each other. This is before anything was televised, and just to kind of like foster that chemistry and really fine-tune it so by the time that we were able to debut on TV.”

On being able to evolve the initial concept through live events: “Even though we were supposed to be happy-flappy preachers, people were able to look past all of that and focus on the chemistry and the good times we were having. When you see somebody having a good time, you wanna get in there and you wanna see what that’s about. It’s just, the live events, we cherish them. They’re really kind of lifeblood of what we do. So it’s just a great way to interact with people on a personal level.”