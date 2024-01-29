Kofi Kingston Says Imperium Is The ‘Evil Version’ of the New Day

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kofi Kingston spoke about his ongoing feud with Imperium, which he said was the evil version of the New Day. Kingston will challenge Imperium leader GUNTHER on tonight’s WWE RAW.

He said: “One thing I’ll say about Imperium is that they are, they’re kind of like an evil version of us. They’re best friends. They do everything together. I mentioned this in an interview before, where on international tours, they’re always together. They’re always hanging out. They sit together on the bus; they go to the gym together, and they eat together. I don’t know, they might share the same room. I don’t know, triple bunk bed like us. I don’t know. I don’t know. But they’re really, really tight, man. So you can understand why Ludwig turned up when I knocked his partner out, and then you understand why Woods had to turn up when Ludwig took me out. Then you understand when myself and Woods had to turn up, when Gio and Ludwig came back and we had to go at it, and then we didn’t even really care about the match.“