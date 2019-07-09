UPDATED: Kofi Kingston Injury Update, Kingston Reportedly Still Good for Extreme Rules

UPDATE: WrestlingInc.com has an update on the injury status for Kofi Kingston. According to the latest report, Kingston stated that he was injured Sunday night at the SDL house show in Binghamton, New York. Kingston was in action and beat Dolph Ziggler at that live event.

Additionally, Kingston stated that he would be ready for his match on Sunday at Extreme Rules. That hopefully means his current injury is minor and not serious. So, it appears that as of now, Kingston is still good to go for his match with Samoa Joe on Sunday.

Extreme Rules will be held on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

ORIGINAL: WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE announced that Kofi Kingston would not be in action at last night’s house show in Glens Falls, New York due to an injury. After that, The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) beat The B Team in the opening match.

It has not yet been confirmed if Kingston is legitimately injured or not. Kingston did wrestle in live events over the weekend in Utica and Binghamton where he beat Dolph Ziggler. Kingston was in attendance at last night’s event. Per the report, he did dance around with The New Day and also tossed pancakes into the crowd. Later on, he signed autographs for fans after the show outside the arena.

Additionally, Kofi Kingston is still scheduled to appear at Smackdown Live later tonight in Manchester, New Hampshire. He’s set to face Samoa Joe on Sunday, July 14 at WWE Extreme Rules.