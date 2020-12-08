wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Gives Injury Update After Raw Matches, Angel Garza Sends Message to Mystery Admirer
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston provided an update on his knee after undergoing two matches on Raw. Kingston addressed the status of his knee after he faced Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, saying that he’s going to be all right and that they had a bad night, but they’ll bounce back:
– WWE posted video of Angel Garza’s latest message to his mystery woman, which you can check out below: