WWE News: Kofi Kingston Is Done With Randy Orton, WWE Headed To Australia, Matt Hardy’s Watch Along Experience

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi KIngston WWE Smackdown

– After retaining the WWE title against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions last night, Kofi Kingston reflect on a bittersweet night for the New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods lost the Smackdown tag team titles). He also said that he was done with Orton.

He wrote on Twitter: “Bittersweet feeling tonight at #WWEClash. We came up short, but we also succeeded & around here, we take what we can get. Won’t be long until we’re back at full force. In the meantime, I don’t wanna hear ANYTHING from @RandyOrton anymore! #WeStillChamp

– WWE is headed to Australia for a tour in October.

– Matt Hardy posted a video chronicling his Clash of Champions Watch Along experience:

