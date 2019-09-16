wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Is Done With Randy Orton, WWE Headed To Australia, Matt Hardy’s Watch Along Experience
– After retaining the WWE title against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions last night, Kofi Kingston reflect on a bittersweet night for the New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods lost the Smackdown tag team titles). He also said that he was done with Orton.
He wrote on Twitter: “Bittersweet feeling tonight at #WWEClash. We came up short, but we also succeeded & around here, we take what we can get. Won’t be long until we’re back at full force. In the meantime, I don’t wanna hear ANYTHING from @RandyOrton anymore! #WeStillChamp”
– WWE is headed to Australia for a tour in October.
Which event are you attending this October when @WWE returns to Australia? #WWESydney, #WWEMelbourne or #WWEBrisbane? https://t.co/nzKnbprKJg @TEGDAINTY @Ticketek_AU #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/3jQ1Grg7su
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) September 16, 2019
– Matt Hardy posted a video chronicling his Clash of Champions Watch Along experience:
