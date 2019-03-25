Kofi Kingston Is Happy To See Apollo Crews Get More TV Time

In an interview with The Independent, Kofi Kingston spoke about which wrestlers he’d like to see get more of a push and said he’s glad to see Apollo Crews get more TV time lately. Here are highlights:

On if wrestlers like himself, AJ Styles and Randy Orton have more to offer: “Absolutely, one thousand per-cent. AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton… you forget how long they’ve been doing this for. I don’t think there’s a person watching them that would say ‘they need to hang up their boots’ – they’ve got a lot more gas left in the tank. That’s just a testament to how good they are, and how good they’ve been over time.”

On who he wants to see get a push: “There are a lot. I am happy to see Apollo Crews getting some time [on television]; he had a real good match with Kurt Angle on Raw last week. He is super athletic and super talented, so for him to get a chance to shine is awesome.”

On 205 Live: “I’ve always said that 205 Live is one of the best-kept secrets in WWE. If you watch that show, and see the quality and calibre of athletes on that show; it’s amazing, the things they can do and the stories they can tell in the ring. There’s a lot of talent out there, man. It’s tough because, oftentimes, not all of that talent can get used. So, I’m always happy to see guys that don’t get used a lot, get used and get a chance to really show their abilities on television.”