Kofi Kingston Isn’t Surprised The New Day vs. The Bloodline Is Happening So Quickly

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Kofi Kingston spoke about The Bloodline vs. The New Day getting booked for tonight’s RAW and how it happening so soon doesn’t surprise him.

He said: “Nothing surprises me. The great thing about WWE is that you don’t know what’s going on. A lot of people were upset. People get upset when they can’t predict what is happening. ‘Why are you doing this now? You should be doing it…’ You want to talk about how to build a story, how about just enjoy the match you’re about to get. Who knows what is going to happen at Survivor Series, we might do it again and do it even better. The way that we do things, we work towards a great product in terms of telling stories. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the story that is being told. You have to know the history between New Day and Usos. Back in the day, you had Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart feuding over the Intercontinental Championship. It’d be amazing matches, classics. Then they go off, do their own thing, have different rivalries, get better and grow as competitor, then come back around and feud over the WWE Championship. You see it again and there is so much more at stake. That’s kind of what’s been going on with us and the Usos. When they started popping off, they got rid of the face paint and being more themselves. As New Day was coming up, we were trying to find ourselves and we had these incredible bangers that got better. Big E and Roman Reigns…long story short, Big E was supposed to be in The Shield. Roman gets the call, builds himself, and does all these incredible things and has an incredible run with The Shield. Big E has done incredible things and has shown incredible growth. Now, these guys circle back as the WWE Champion and Universal Champion. The story is there and we’re excited as performers. Any time we get together, it’s always a banger.“