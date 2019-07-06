Kofi Kingston on Jon Jones Crossing Over to WWE, Thinks He’s Got the Attitude, Was Starstruck When He Met Him

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE World champion Kofi Kingston, who talked about Jon Jones potentially going to WWE. Kingston recently met the UFC light heavyweight champion while traveling to Europe and was starstruck, since he’s a big fan of Jon Jones. Below are some highlights and a video of the chat where Kingston speaks about Jones.

Kofi Kingston on meeting Jon Jones: “It was awesome, man. You know what the funny thing is, is like oftentimes I don’t — not like I was starstruck, but — so somebody was at the airport, and we were getting ready to go to Europe. And somebody was taking a picture of me, and I’m like smiling for their selfie, and I see Jon Jones, and I’m like, ‘Oh! Excuse me for one second. Hey, Jon, can I get a picture, you know?’ Because he’s one of the greatest of all time, like one of the greatest fighters of our time. You just appreciate the level of skill. I was actually wearing the same exact shirt now that I think about it. But you appreciate the level of skill. I always appreciate being amongst or in the presence of great athletes, or people who are great at what they do. So yeah, I was really happy to meet him. A lot of us play the UFC game in the back on our PlayStations, so you know, it was cool, man. He was really cool too, really laid back, real humble. It’s always awesome when you see somebody on television that you appreciate, and you see him in real life and they’re also like a good person too. So, real honor meeting him, man. IT was real cool.”

Kofi Kingston if Jon Jones could cross over to pro wrestling: “Yeah man. He’s definitely got the height. He’s got the skill, and from what I see, he’s got the right attitude. But you know, we’ll see, man. We’ll see. I think a lot of people would love to see Jon Jones in there, you know? Hopefully, we might — we’ll have to see what his hips look like if we wanted to put him in the New Day. See what his hips look like, you know what I’m saying? Other than that, I think it would be a cool thing. Again, like that crossover, like you said, is always so cool to see how many people are fans of WWE and want to come in and play a character, or have a match in some way, shape, or form — Floyd Mayweather, who was able to come in and do that. A lot of people over the years have been able to come in and crossover, but that’s the appeal WWE has.”

