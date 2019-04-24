wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Promises Kevin Owens Will Have ‘Hell to Pay’
– As previously reported, Kevin Owens turned on The New Day and Kofi Kingston on last night’s Smackdown Live, throwing away his honorary New Day member status. Kofi Kingston is none too happy with the attack, and he delivered a message directed at Kevin Owens on Twitter, which you can see below.
The WWE World champion wrote, “Sometimes you feel compelled believe in someone and give them a chance, even when no one else will. As unpopular a decision as it may seem at the time, you give them the benefit of the doubt…And Then that person proves everyone right. Mark my words, there will be Hell to pay.”
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) April 24, 2019
