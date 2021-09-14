Kofi Kingston Discusses Learning What He’s Doing On WWE RAW Through Social Media

Kofi Kingston recently appeared on 106 KMEL, and one of the topics he discussed was how he typically learns about his weekly plans on WWE RAW through social media.

When discussing the process, Kingston mentioned that he didn’t know about Big E’s cash-in plans until he saw it on Twitter before mentioning that he also found about his eight-man tag team match on the platform (via Fightful):

“You would be surprised. Usually, as performers, we are the last one’s to find things out. This week and last week, I found out on Twitter what I was doing on Raw. It was announced I would be in an eight-man tag team match and I was like, ‘Oh, good to know. I gotta prepare.’ Same thing last week when we had the tag team turmoil, I had no idea until I looked on social media and I saw it. If I didn’t look on social media, I wouldn’t have known until I got to the building. Oftentimes, we have no idea what the show is going to entail or what we’re supposed to be doing. Even sometimes when we do know, it always changes. That’s the bittersweet part of being a WWE superstar. If you’re somebody who needs to know exactly what is happening, when it’s happening, and step for step, you’re going to be real upset working here because everything changes. I think it’s a good thing, keeps everyone on their toes.”

Big E successfully cashed in his WWE Money in the Bank briefcase and defeated Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion.