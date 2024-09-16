Kofi Kingston Vows To ‘Liberate’ Tag Team Titles from the Judgment Day on Tonight’s WWE RAW

In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kingston commented on the New Day’s tag team title shot on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. He commented on a stat that noted that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have yet to actually defend their titles even though they’ve held them for 71 days.

Kingston wrote: “Is this a real stat?! This is wild…Tonight, on #RAW, Woods and I liberate the tag titles from these heathens and become 13-timerssss… and all will be right with the world. LFG!”