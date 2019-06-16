Kofi Kingston: ‘I’m Living Breathing Proof That You Can be Anything You Want to be’

– FOX 40 in Sacramento recently interviewed WWE World champion Kofi Kingston last week when Smackdown Live was being held in the city. Below are some highlights and a video of the chat.

Kingston on The New Day being back together after Big E’s injury: “Yes, yes. Big E is finally back after being injured for a certain period. He’s back officially in the ring tonight, so it’s a big deal. Everybody loves Big E, man. If you haven’t seen him live, you finally get a chance to do so today. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Kofi Kingston on performing alone versus working with The New Day: “It’s always — it’s a little bit different, but at the same, time they’re always with me. Oftentimes, they’re at ringside with me too. But this was always the goal. We worked so hard as a team to be established as a team on television, but then we also wanted to make sure we all had singles success too, you know. So, this is it. Ever since I was a kid, this is all I’ve ever wanted to do. I used to pretend to be a WWE superstar, you know, imagining myself with a match at WrestleMania for the WWE title. So, I’m one of the few people on this planet that can say their dreams are actually coming true.”

Kingston on being the first African-born champion and going back to visit Ghana: “I’ll try to keep it brief because I know we don’t have a whole lot of time, but it was amazing. To be able to look at a child in the eyes and see the disbelief. You know, it’s been 26 years since I’ve been back to Ghana. So to be able come back to Ghana as WWE Champion, [it’s] so uplifting for me as well as the people who want to be anything. You know, I’m living, breathing proof that you can be anything you want to be.”

On Dolph Ziggler calling him out and trying to take his belt: “I don’t know about all that. You see me clutching this as tight as I’m clutching it. You know, I’ve got a pretty good grip on it, but it’s gonna be me and The New Day against Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. It’s gonna be awesome.”

