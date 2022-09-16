Kofi Kingston Thinks Logan Paul Has a Bright Future in WWE

Kofi Kingston is a big fan of what he’s seen from Logan Paul in WWE so far, and thinks Paul has a bright future ahead of him. Paul is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown and signed a long-term deal with the company back in June. TMZ caught up with Kingston today and asked him if he thinks Paul’s WWE signing makes sense, and Kingston strongly concurred.

“Oh yeah, for sure man,” he said. “”To me, it just makes sense, you know what I mean? I’m not in the offices by any means, but when you think about how popular Logan Paul is and then even his entire story, his come-up and what he’s been able to do in the world of boxing and entertainment in general? It would only make sense for us to be hand in glove.”

He continued, “And to see what he did in the ring is impressive. Especially as a performer who has seen a lot of people and gone through the whole learning process, he shouldn’t be that good that quickly. So it’s really impressive to be like, ‘That’s where you’re starting out?’ He’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

