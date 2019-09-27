Kofi Kingston Looks to Inspire People By Beating Brock Lesnar

– Kofi Kingston is looking at his match with Brock Lesnar on next week’s Smackdown as a chance to inspire more people. Kingston took to Twitter on Thursday to discuss his match against Lesnar on next week’s FOX premiere of Smackdown, which takes place on Friday.

In the post, Kingston says he has learned how much he enjoy proving people wrong to remind them that nothing is impossible, adding, “Next Friday, I get the chance to prove a lot of people wrong. And those who do believe in me, I get to prove them right! When I do, hopefully believers and nonbelievers alike will see it feasible that they too can overcome the “impossibilities” they face in their own lives. 8 days…Friday night Smackdown is coming… #BeatBrock #Smackdown #Fox”