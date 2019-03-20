Kofi Kingston Loss, Kurt Angle WrestleMania Announcement Rank Among WWE’s Most Disliked YouTube Videos

– Fans aren’t happy with Kofi Kingston’s Smackdown loss and Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania 35 opponent reveal, and they’re making their voices heard on YouTube. As Wrestling Inc notes, the YouTube videos of Kingston losing to Daniel Bryan on last night’s show and Angle’s announcement that he’s facing Baron Corbin are two of the top five most disliked videos by like-to-dislike ratio this year.

According to the site, the top five most disliked-to-liked videos are as follows:

1. Charlotte Flair replaces Becky Lynch in WrestleMania 35 match, February 11 RAW – 1,750,604 views (27,146 likes and 77,289 dislikes)

2. Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan Gauntlet Match, March 19 SmackDown – 691,283 views (11,058 likes and 20,256 dislikes)

3. Charlotte Flair to dedicate WrestleMania win to Becky Lynch, February 12 SmackDown – 660,322 views (13,174 likes and 18,798 dislikes)

4. Kurt Angle announces Baron Corbin as his WrestleMania opponent, March 18 RAW – 412,767 views (5,995 likes and 15,575 dislikes)

5. Kevin Owens returns and replaces Kofi Kingston at Fastlane, February 26 SmackDown – 1,615,787 views (33,799 likes and 8,374 dislikes)

The news isn’t a big shock; after all, even John Cena and Angle’s wife have been throwing shade on Angle’s announcement. And Kingston’s loss — which, in storyline, means he won’t get a shot at Bryan for WrestleMania (yet), has drawn a lot of criticism among fans.