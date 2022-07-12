Kofi Kingston on Mickie James Opening the ‘Forbidden Door’ in WWE, Wants to Mix It Up With Some NXT Talents

– WWE Deutschland recently spoke to WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston, who talked about the Forbidden Door being opened in WWE by Mickie James and wanting to mix it up with some NXT talents. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kofi Kingston on wanting to go through the “Forbidden Door”: “Since Mickie James came to the [Royal] Rumble, the quote-on-quote Forbidden Door that was never to be talked about was open. So yeah, there’s a lot of different people from a lot of different promotions that are incredibly talented that I’d love to mix it up with and have matches with, for sure.”

Kingston on his talents from NXT he would like to face: “Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, there’s so many people. Even Roderick Strong down there, Bron Breakker’s coming up. There’s so many people that are just so incredibly talented and I’m looking forward to seeing that next crop and that next-generation just kind of creep up, and anything I can do to assist them in achieving some success while at the same time getting to mix it up with these young guys, and Brett Favre — see if I still got it. So, yeah, I don’t know, there’s so many people and so much talent out there that I’m open to anything and everything. There’s crazy tag teams out there, obviously, too, so, who knows? I don’t even know what I’m doing tomorrow on SmackDown, so I can’t really tell what I’m going to be doing too much in the future.”