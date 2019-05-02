Kofi Kingston Says The New Day Is Never Breaking Up and They Will Go the Grave Together

– The Daily Star recently spoke to WWE World champion Kofi Kingston during a recent trip to the UK. Below are some highlights and a video.

Kofi Kingston on never getting down on himself: “There are so many moments like that when you think things are going to get going and then they stop. Its very easy to get down on yourself and the situation, and I am so glad I didn’t allow that to happen. But I was able to control what I could control and let my performances speak for themselves and give it my all every single time. The more you do that, the more respect you get from the fans and they realize your ability to perform. I think all of that grind over the years, fighting through the lows, has allowed for the people to support me the way they are now.”

Kofi Kingston on not getting booked on Raw the night after his Ladder Match performance at WrestleMania 25: “That was frustrating, as I thought ‘this is it, here we go’ – then it was a stop. Another moment was having a feud with Randy Orton in the main event. We had this awesome battle and a memorable moment at Madison Square Garden. Everybody was on their feet, and I was like ‘here we go’ – and then about a month later it was done, and I was sitting on the sidelines again.”

Kingston on if The New Day will ever break up: “Never. We are going to the grave together. We have actually reserved a single grave for us all to be buried in in one coffin at the end. We will never go our separate ways.”

Kingston on the unity of the group: “If Big E or Woods were WWE Champion right now I would support them as much as they have supported me. And they feel the same way. We all work together and when one us achieves the ultimate level of success, we all achieve it.”

Kofi Kingston on his first gauntlet match performance: “Yeah that was a storyline thing, but from a real standpoint I had been waiting so long to get here, so for him to do that really emotionally affected me because I just couldn’t let that happen. I think that was the point that everybody on Twitter blew up and they were like ‘yeah, we’ve all be waiting 11 years for this’. It became more of a ‘we’ as opposed to an ‘I’, and that power just fuels me to be able to carry the torch for so many people who have wanted this to happen.”