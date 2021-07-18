Kofi Kingston Says The New Day Fantasizes About Heel Turn But Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Go For It

In an interview with Metro UK, Kofi Kingston discussed how the New Day fantasize about turning heel, but that he doesn’t think Vince McMahon would allow it. Highlights are below.

On how much New Day fantasizes about being bad guys: “To be honest, we fantasize about it all the time. I tell people that I had the most fun in my career when I was yelling at children, and threatening to ground children, and threatening children.”

“I used to love just doing out there and antagonizing children. They will always remember that moment of when, ‘I cheered for this guy against The New Day, he threatened to ground me but my guy beat him.'”

“I love that dynamic, it’s so much fun and we think about it all the time, but these people won’t stop cheering for us. These people like their pancakes and their Booty-Os too much.”

On why he doesn’t think Vince McMahon would go for a heel turn: “You have to be able to provide the evidence, you have to be able to make your case. ‘OK, why do you wanna change what’s working so well for me and making me so much money?’ ‘Oh, we just wanna yell at kids, Vince!'”

“No, he’s not gonna let us do it! So, it’s a fantasy but I dunno… I don’t think it’ll ever happen again, unfortunately.”