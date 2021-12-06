Kofi Kingston Discusses Possibility Of New Day Triple Threat Match In WWE

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed on Cerrito Entertainment ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw in Memphis, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the possibility of a New Day triple threat match with Big E and Xavier Woods. Here are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Kofi Kingston on the birth of his third child: “This birthing experience was entirely different for me because I actually got to be home for the entire labor. When my middle, well my youngest son was born, my middle child now, that’s weird, that’s the first time I’ve said that since last week, you know? But when Orion was born, I actually had to go to an appearance, on, you know, it was like a Friday or something like that, and I asked my wife I said, ‘Hey, I know, that like you might go into labor soon, do you not want me to go to this appearance, it’s only one day, I can go and come back, or I don’t have to go at all.’ And she’s like, ‘Just go, I feel fine.’

“As soon as I get to New York, she goes into labor and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I gotta get back.’ So I had to get back on a flight, long story short, I got back to the house and within half an hour of me getting home, my son was born. So I missed the entire labor process and all of that, but with this one, with Lotus Selene, I was here for the entire thing, and it was just so amazing to watch my wife do these superhuman things and bring another child into this world. So we are so fortunate and so blessed to have another child in this world.”

On the possibility of a New Day triple threat match in the future: “There are no cracks in our foundation in the house of the New Day, that’s the thing. It’s that when one of us wins, all of us win. So we are just out there winning, doing what we do. For years, since 2016, everybody has talked about, ‘One of you guys has to turn each other and this is what you have to do to succeed, you gotta go out there and take your own well being into consideration cause you should be more jealous of the success of your partners.’ I said, look at all the success we have had over the years.”