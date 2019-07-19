Kofi Kingston Says New Day Want ‘All The Titles,’ Talks Successful 2019 So Far

– The New Day hold a lot of gold in WWE, but they aren’t quite done yet according to Kofi Kingston. Kingston spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview talking about his very successful 2019, his designs on the 24/7 Championship and more. Highlights are below:

On : “Like you were saying, this has been an amazing year. We all used to joke about 2009 being my best year, but that was surpassed by, honestly, any year that I’ve had with The New Day, with Woods and E. But 2019 has been incredibly special. Like you were saying, all the accolades that you mentioned, winning the UpUpDownDown Championship was a very real victory, you know? Because we’re all gamers over here, we pride ourselves at being very good at video games. So winning that championship was awesome … the WWE Championship, it took me 11-plus years to even have a shot to compete in a match for the WWE Championship. And #1, having it be at WrestleMania against a guy like Daniel Bryan, who was in the same position that I was in just a couple of years before when everyone was wanting him to be there. The fans wanted me to win so, so badly and it felt amazing that the culmination of all this work that I’ve been doing over the past 11 years.”

On if he ever thought he’d make it to the top: “The thing about it is so, with our industry, you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. You know what I mean? The term ‘card subject to change’ is very real. There are times when we’re in the ring, and you know, you think you have a certain amount of time for a match and all of a sudden, you have half that time, and you have to find a way to tell that same story. That happens on a larger level, in terms of people’s careers. You never have any idea where your career is gonna go. I have been blessed to have so many great moments with WWE between WrestleMania moments and Royal Rumble moments, and great matches, and things of that nature. B then it can be a stop-start kind of thing where you think you’re going to kind of keep excelling and climbing the ladder, and then the next day you’re not doing anything. So I learned really early that the only thing I can control is my effort and my performance in the ring. And that’s the way that you kind of take it, you take it one day at the time. You always have to believe that there are greater things to come.”

On whether he wants the 24/7 Championship as well: “I want all the titles, man. Me, [Xavier] Woods, and [Big] E are real greedy, especially when it comes to gold. We want all the gold. The 24/7 Championship, the Tag Team Titles, the Raw Tag Team Titles, we might just take the Women’s Title if we want to. We get real greedy. Anything and everything is in the cards.”

