– Kofi Kingston was the latest subject in Natalya’s blog series with the Edmonton Sun. Highlights from the interview are below.

On His WWE Journey: “I have been extremely fortunate to have appeared on television very consistently over the last 11 years, I would still say that my career has definitely had its ups and downs. I began to take the mentality of ‘control what you can control’ and what I could control was my in-ring performances. Regardless of the time, I was given for the match, regardless of the way the storyline was booked, the one thing I could control was the way I delivered. I believed that fate would handle the rest.”

On Celebrating His WWE Title Win With His Kids: “Having my family in the ring with me after becoming WWE Champion was just awesome. I always strive to set an example for my kids to work hard and develop a strong sense of work ethic. I have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed so much; birthdays, holidays, weddings, weekends away from home, all just to get to this point. Having my kids in there celebrating the moment, the culmination of all the work and sacrifice, while people cheered, clapped, laughed, and cried was essentially delivering the message of ‘See? These are the kinds of moments you can achieve if you are willing to work hard.”

On The Importance Of New Day: “Quite simply, without The New Day, this moment does not happen. From a performance standpoint, I would have never been allowed to show my personality if I was just solo. I was rarely given a mic and rarely had any personable backstage promos pre New Day. More importantly, I would not have had the same level of motivation that I receive through my relationship with (Xavier) Woods and (Big) E. The philosophy of The New Day has always been to lift your brothers up. We all selflessly seek to elevate one another. Everything we do is for the benefit of the group and through that mindset, we all rise. They were also a large part of why I elected to continue wrestling because they made it fun again.”