Kofi Kingston On Having Time Off Due to Quarantine, New Day’s Contract Status

Kofi Kingston spoke with Maria Menounos for her Better Together and talked about what he’s been up to under quarantine, the New Day’s contract status and more. The show sent out some highlights that you can check out below:

On having time off due to the quarantine: ‘Time off is so rare its like few and far between. I mean, you know, just as the world. We never had this kind of situation particularly for WWE Superstars. Honestly ever since I got with [Xaiver] Woods and [Big] E, the level of fun that I’ve been having over the past six years we’ve been together now…I’ve never go to working feeling like ‘I’ve had enough’ or ‘I’m worn down’ because I know I’m going to be having fun in the ring. So at this point in my career, as long as I’m having fun, I’m um going to keep doing it as long as I can.”

On the New Day’s contract status: “We just re-signed our contracts, or signed new contract extensions a little while ago so, we’re here for a little bit, you know? There’s still some gas left in the tank.”