Kofi Kingston On His Feud With Randy Orton Continuing, Origin of Pancake Toss

– Kofi Kingston appeared on First Things First and discussed his title retention at SummerSlam, his feud with Randy Orton continuing and more. You can check out highlights below, plus the full video:

On his feud with Randy Orton continuing: “Well what’s next is, like you had mentioned earlier, it was a double countout, you know? So for me and Randy Orton, we have a tremendous history … so last night, it was great to be able to go toe-to-toe for me, being the WWE Champion, being somewhere where he’d never want me to be. But [it was] a little bit unsatisfying for me that it ended in a double countout. I want the pin, I want it to be definitive. So the good news for WWE fans is the fact that this rivalry’s going to continue, you know? It’s not over for me, not by a long shot. So the next thing is getting some true ‘getback’ on Randy Orton.”

On the origin of the pancake gimmick: “None of it’s gonna made sense. Myself, [Xavier] Woods, and [Big] E., we come out and we’re all about crowd participation and having fun, and that’s what you get when you come to a WWE show. You get to be almost included in the show. As far as the pancakes are concerned, one time myself and Big E. had a lumberjack match … we were facing Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Now Xavier [Woods] was actually one of the lumberjacks, but he was a part of our team. So he was the chief lumberjack. So what do lumberjacks wear? They wear flannel, he had his flannel vest on. He had his lumberjack hat. And what do lumberjacks eat? They eat pancakes. So he brought out a whole tray of pancakes. And before we knew it, the whole match the arena is chanting ‘We want pancakes.’ So, we threw out pancakes to everybody. The next week, we went up to Vince [McMahon] and were like, ‘Hey, last week people wanted pancakes. Do you mind if we bring out pancakes again?’ And he was like, ‘Well, do you wanna?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, it’d be cool if we did that.’ Fast forward a year and some change later, pancake power is a real thing. People are clamoring for pancakes. They make sings, they cut out holes in them that say ‘Pancake me.’ They put their faces through them, and I just throw ’em out to them, and that’s where we’re at. Like I said, it doesn’t make sense, but we give the people want they want. And at the time right now, they want pancakes.”

