Kofi Kingston on Knowing When It’s Time to Retire, Jokes That he Could ‘Get Fired Tomorrow’

– The Herald-Dispatch recently spoke to former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who discussed his career and when he might retire from the business. Below are some highlights:

Kofi Kingston on the sacrifice of working for WWE: “Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people. I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line. Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.”

Kingston on knowing when it’s time to retire: “I’ll know when it’s time, I’ve done all I can do. Not having fun anymore, when my body might give out or I might get fired tomorrow. All about the moment and enjoying the moment while I’m here. [If you’re] thinking about the end, you’re not enjoying this really unique experience. It takes away from the present. I’ll treasure these days, cherish this part of life and try to enjoy it as long as I can.”