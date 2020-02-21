Kofi Kingston On the Decision to Draw Out His Getting a WrestleMania 35 Title Shot, Why He Loved The Storyline

On the latest New Day Feel the Power podcast, Kofi Kingston discussed the drawing out of the storyline where he got a shot at Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35. At this time last year, “KofiMania” was just running wild and Kingston had earned a title shot at Fastlane the week after he narrowly won the title at Elimination Chamber.

However, in the storyline it wasn’t going to be that easy. Vince McMahon began interfering and first gave Kingston’s Fastlane shot to Kevin Owens. He then kept moving the goalpost on Kingston until he finally earned a shot when his New Day brothers Big E. and Xavier Woods won a gauntlet match. He would of course go on to beat Bryan at WrestleMania to win the title.

Kingston talked about why he felt the decision was “genius” on Vince McMahon’s part, and how it was one of the rare times he could say that he agreed with every step that a storyline involving them took. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On the decision to draw out the storyline of Kofi getting the title shot: “It was crazy, and this again goes to the genius of He Who Shall Not Be Named. Because like I said, there was so many people who were there saying, ‘Oh look, the crowd’s so amazing! Here, let’s do this now!’ And to be able to have the poise and patience to say, ‘You know what? Let’s draw this out.’ You know? So now we start messing with the people, you know what I’m saying? Taking them on this emotional roller coaster.

“And no, we have the contract [segment] where everyone’s like, ‘You know what? Here we go, this is it! Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan. Kofi’s finally going to get his shot.’ Here’s the contract signing, we’re out there, and we’re about to put pen to paper. And now, here comes the music of He Who Shall Not Be Named. And Kevin Owens comes out behind him, and I’m literally just standing there like, ‘Whaaa?’ Watching the whole thing come down. And Kevin doesn’t even acknowledge me, and he comes over, signs the paper. And to his credit, that’s what everybody [in WWE] wants. So he should be wanting to take that spot.

On really enjoying the way the whole thing played out: “But yeah, it was — I feel like there are a lot of times that we do stuff from a storyline perspective where we want to do a certain thing. And then it’s not done the way that we want it to be done. With his whole angle, this whole story, I felt like I came to work every single week and I was like, ‘This is great,’ you know? We’re doing this the right way, this is perfect. One of the few times we can say that. So yeah, just going on that emotional roller coaster.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s Feel the Power with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.