Kofi Kingston on What It Means for Him to Make a Difference in Someone’s Life

– WWE Superstar and former World champion Kofi Kingston appeared on V Foundation’s Voices for Victory Podcast this week to show his support for pediatric cancert research. He also discussed some of the best experiences of his career, his Fantasy Football League with The Miz that will support Connor’s Cure and much more. Below are some highlights from Kingston and audio for the full episode of the podcast:

Kofi Kingston on his help for pediatric cancer research: “You never know what they went through the day before, or even earlier that day or what they are going through or what their journey has been like. You know it has been incredibly difficult. But when they put those outfits on it is something special…It’s a joy to be a part of that.”

Kofi Kingston on being able to make a difference in someone’s life: “The longer my career has gone, the more that I realized that what we do in the ring is such a very small part of the big picture. To me now, being in the ring is cool, winning championships, awesome, having great matches is great, but again being able to make a difference in someone’s life is what it is all about to me. That is literally the best part of my job.”

On being the first African born WWE Superstar to win the WWE Championship: “For me, when I won the WWE championship in 2019, I was the first African born WWE superstar to do so. That was the first time I ever had a chance to wrestle for the WWE title. I had been on the roster for 11 years at the time. You know I had won a lot of other different championships. But I never had a chance to have my shot at the big one.”