Kofi Kingston Out Of Action With a Broken Jaw

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Fastlane

Kofi Kingston will be out of action for a bit, as he has suffered a broken jaw. WWE revealed on tonight’s episode of Raw that Kingston suffered the injury recently during New Day’s battles with the Hurt Business.

Kingston’s last match was last week when the New Day battled Miz and John Morrison. There’s no word on how long he’ll be out.

