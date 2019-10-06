wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston ‘Overwhelmed By Outpouring of Love’, Sam Roberts Challenges Carmella, Lacey Evans Plays ‘Quick Draw’
– Kofi Kingston tweeted about his WWE Title loss to Brock Lesnar on Smackdown on Friday night, saying he has been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love I’ve seen on here over the last 24 hours.”
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) October 5, 2019
– Sam Roberts tweeted that he would like to face 24/7 Champ Carmella at WWE Hell in a Cell: “On a flight to Sacramento now. If there’s room in the card, I’m challenging @CarmellaWWE”
On a flight to Sacramento now. If there’s room in the card, I’m challenging @CarmellaWWE https://t.co/r7YPs3UUM3
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) October 5, 2019
This prompted replies from both Carmella, who tweeted a rolling eyes emoji, and Drake Maverick, who said “There’s not.”
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) October 5, 2019
There’s not. https://t.co/vN4ihwZDEy
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) October 6, 2019
– Here’s the latest UpUpDownDown video, featuring Lacey Evans playing “Quick Draw.”
