WWE News: Kofi Kingston ‘Overwhelmed By Outpouring of Love’, Sam Roberts Challenges Carmella, Lacey Evans Plays ‘Quick Draw’

– Kofi Kingston tweeted about his WWE Title loss to Brock Lesnar on Smackdown on Friday night, saying he has been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love I’ve seen on here over the last 24 hours.”

– Sam Roberts tweeted that he would like to face 24/7 Champ Carmella at WWE Hell in a Cell: “On a flight to Sacramento now. If there’s room in the card, I’m challenging @CarmellaWWE”

This prompted replies from both Carmella, who tweeted a rolling eyes emoji, and Drake Maverick, who said “There’s not.”

– Here’s the latest UpUpDownDown video, featuring Lacey Evans playing “Quick Draw.”