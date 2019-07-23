WWE News: Kofi Kingston Promotes Power of Positivity, Al Snow Featured in Book, Stock Down

– WWE has released a new promo by Kofi Kingston promoting the Power of Positivity. You can see the promo below, in which Kingston talks about how long his journey has been and how he perservered, with positivity being the thing that kept him moving ahead:

– WWE alum Al Snow is featured in a new book by Jon Chattman. The book is titled Moving Foreword: Real Introductions to Totally Made Up Books, and features fake forwards from public figures like athletes, film stars, comedians and the like. The book is available here.

– WWE’s stock closed at $68.32 on Tuesday, down $1.30 (1.87%) from the previous closing price, and an additional $0.80 (1.16%) in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 0.65% on the day.