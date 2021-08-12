Kofi Kingston Praises Chris Bey, Says Bey Did The Blonde Hair First

During the latest edition of the New Day podcast (via Fightful, the trio took questions from Twitter for Kofi Kingston, which led to one being asked by Impact Wrestling’s Chris Bey. Kofi ended up praising Bey and said that the Impact star went with the blonde look before he did, which it was noted that people compare the two. Bey asked Kofi if he claimed him on his taxes.

Kofi said: “Is he giving me permission? Because I will [laughs]. The funny thing is; he sent out a tweet because I guess someone on commentary was like, ‘Ah, he’s just (like Kofi Kingston).’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ We don’t look the same at all. We have dyed hair and the same color skin, that’s it. When I was thinking about dying my hair, Chris used to come (around) all the time and he used to have his hair dyed blonde. I told him, straight up, ‘I’m thinking about dying my hair, it looks good. I’m probably going to do it.’ A few weeks later, here we are. He came with it first. Does that mean he claims me on his taxes since he was the father of the look? He can claim me, we can claim each other. Everyone saves some money. I love Chris. He’s an incredibly talented individual.”