– The Boston Globe has a new feature up on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. In the interview, Kingston praises his Winchester High School wrestling coach Larry Tremblay for his development.

“It’s one of those things where I’m fortunate that that happened because meeting him, he kind of shaped my adolescence,” Kingston said of Tremblay. “He taught me not only how to wrestle, he taught me how to win.”

“It took 11 years and if I had quit I wouldn’t have been in this situation,” Kingston said of Tremblay, with whom he’s remained close friends for more than two decades.

“He was very gifted,” Tremblay said. “The cool thing about him is he was so athletic he could run the walls [of the practice room]. “He’s always been known as really gifted in the WWE.”

