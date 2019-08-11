Kofi Kingston Has Been Preparing for a Decade for Tonight’s Match With Randy Orton

– WWE released a backstage interview with WWE World champion Kofi Kingston ahead of Summerslam 2019. Kingston defends his title against Randy Orton later tonight. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview.

Kofi Kingston on how he feels before Summerslam: “I feel great. I feel like $100, you know what I’m saying? I feel like I’m on top of the world. Yea, I said $100. $100 is a lot of money. I feel good, you know. I got my family here, in Toronto we had a good week, a lot of different activities, and media and interviews, and shows to do, a lot of going-ons and happenings here. I’ve got my sneakers that I’m going to wear, right here, right here. You’re over there looking like you want to get a look, but you’ve got to wait, you know? You gotta wait.”

Kingston on his media obligations not taking away from his preparation: “No, not at all. It’s not a situation where like you just prepare for the week, and you need time to like prepare. For me specifically, this match, I’ve been preparing for for the past like decade. So, it’s more of a mental preparation, and I don’t need to just sit around and do nothing to think about this. By doing things, the week is kind of standard, you know, especially when you have a big weekend like a SummerSlam where it’s just go go go. I’ve been here since Wednesday, and it’s now what? Is today Sunday? Sunday, and it’s just go go go. It doesn’t take away. It’s kind of business as usual, and tonight will be nothing but the same, if you know what I mean.”

If using any of the above quotes, please use a h/t for 411mania.com for the transcription.