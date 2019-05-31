wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Presents WWE Title Belt to Ghana’s President, Shares Pics From Tour
– Kofi Kingston is in Ghana on a four-day tour of the company and shared some pics from his trip on Twitter. You can see the pics below from Kingston and WWE, which include him presenting President President Nana Akufo-Addo a WWE Title belt.
This is Kingston’s first trip to the country since 1993.
.@TrueKofi presents @WWE title to Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo 🇬🇭 https://t.co/lIZh38c9Xx
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) May 30, 2019
Follow along this week as #WWEChampion @TrueKofi goes back to Ghana for the first time in 26 years! Here’s Part I of Kofi’s Homecoming series! pic.twitter.com/TG9OpJylvg
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2019
We have arrived! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/g4L7CttwDp
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) May 30, 2019
Day 2 Baaaayyybeeeee! #Ghana pic.twitter.com/86gcWZV9FH
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) May 31, 2019
Today, I got to visit the Jubilee House in Accra where I had the pleasure of meeting the President of Ghana, President @nakufoaddo! What a tremendous honor! This is shaping up to be quite the amazing trip…and this was just day one! • #yearofreturn #ghana #accra #jubileehouse
