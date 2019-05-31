wrestling / News

Kofi Kingston Presents WWE Title Belt to Ghana’s President, Shares Pics From Tour

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Smackdown 5-28-19

– Kofi Kingston is in Ghana on a four-day tour of the company and shared some pics from his trip on Twitter. You can see the pics below from Kingston and WWE, which include him presenting President President Nana Akufo-Addo a WWE Title belt.

This is Kingston’s first trip to the country since 1993.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading