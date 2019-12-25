Kofi Kingston Believes Big E Is ‘More than Capable’ of Becoming the WWE World Champion

– The CBS Sports State of Combat podcast recently interviewed former WWE champion Kofi Kingston. During the interview, Kingston spoke about Big E possibly becoming WWE champion at some point. Below are some highlights from CBS Sports.

Kofi Kingston on the possibility of Big E becoming heavyweight champion: “I think that when you talk to E, he’s very modest about it. He says he just shows up to work and does what he’s supposed to do. I think we all know, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation if we didn’t know E’s potential to be able to carry the load. He’s phenomenal on the mic, he’s funny, he can be intense, he’s well-spoken. He’s just an all-around good dude. I think it’s just a matter of time. When the time is right, he will definitely be somebody that can take the bull by the horns and lead the charge.”

Kingston on Big E being capable of becoming champion: “We’ll see, we’ll see what happens as time goes on but, yeah, E is definitely a guy that is more than capable of being the face of the company and lead. Myself and Woods will be right there beside him, supporting him the whole time and holding him up. That has always been the philosophy of our group — always to push our brothers to the top. We’ll see what happens, we never know. When it happened to me, it wasn’t supposed to. Who knows? We’ll see.”