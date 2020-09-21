Kofi Kingston Questions Why Roman Reigns Needs Paul Heyman, Talks Recovery Status

Kofi Kingston is raring to get back in the ring and hopes that it will be soon, as he revealed in a new interview. Kingston spoke with ABC 6 for an interview and discussed his recovery status, as well as what he thinks of Roman Reigns allying with Paul Heyman. You can see some highlights below:

On his recovery status: “Hopefully soon [he’ll be back on TV]. I’m doing pretty good, recovery’s great. For those who don’t know, I got put through two tables, and my body just threw its hands up and said, ‘No, we need a break,’ you know? So I’ve been able to just kind of recoup at home here and just recover. So I’m feeling pretty good.”

On Roman Reigns allying with Paul Heyman: “First of all, to me he was a guy who has all the tools, right? Roman, he’s in movies, he’s The Big Dog and the top dog in the yard. Why do you need this parasite, Paul Heyman? You know? Why do you need him to further yourself? To me, you was already there, I don’t know. So I don’t know, I’m going to talk to him when I get there and try to figure out what’s going on. Because out of all the people in the world, why Paul Heyman, man?? I don’t understand it. To me, he didn’t need to go that route. But I think that it’s interesting, because you see people over time develop a new sense of personality and a new persona. And it just draws you in and makes you want to see where they’re going. I didn’t expect this from Roman. I never thought Roman would do this in a million years, but here we are.”