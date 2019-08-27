– WWE announced that Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

From WWE:

At WWE Clash of Champions, Kofi Kingston will be out to prove he can best The Viper once and for all when he goes one-on-one with Randy Orton in a highly personal WWE Title rematch.

Though it seemed Kingston and Orton would settle their rekindled, decade-old rivalry at SummerSlam, a double count-out only fueled Kingston, who unleashed a vicious post-match Kendo stick assault on his challenger in lieu of a satisfying match result. By way of the savage beating, Kofi made it clear that he was not the same person Orton faced 10 years earlier.

Kingston’s resolve may have come from the fact that he understood the remorseless Orton like few others, having experienced his sadistic nature several times over the years. Though Orton is a Superstar with no conscience, Kofi knows the danger of stepping into the ring the 13-time World Champion, and the WWE Champion needed to show that he will not back down no matter what. Still, while a new chapter was written at The Biggest Event of the Summer, the two Superstars were far from done with each other.

In the weeks that followed SummerSlam, Orton brought the volatile situation to new heights (or to new lows). Aligning himself with The Revival, he began to target Kofi and the rest of The New Day while spreading the message that Kingston was “stupid” and that his actions had caused his family to lose faith in him. He even instructed The Revival to attempt to break Xavier Woods’ leg while holding Kingston in place and forcing him to watch.

As a result of the growing animosity, WWE.com learned that Kingston will once against battle Orton at WWE Clash of Champions.

What will happen when these two bitter rivals attempt to tear each other to shreds during their collision for the WWE Championship? Find out at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, Sept. 15, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.