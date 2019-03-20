WWE News: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Comment On Vince McMahon’s Swerve, Maria Kanellis On Her Husband’s 205 Live Win, Zack Ryder Unboxes New Action Figure

View this post on Instagram

What you see here is a physical manifestation of what we mean when we say "power of positivity". It's an emotion that you can feel, see, even touch. When you experience it coursing through your entire body there isn't anything that you can do but smile. This moment, captured in this picture, embodies this emotion and we have shared it with all of you since we came together as The New Day…. But it seems as if Vince doesn't appreciate the gravity of his actions. Ripping away @thetruekofi opportunity like that shows that he refuses to give loyalty to you when it's given to him in abundance so I think it may be time that we find our way to someplace where we can rely on that extremely simple concept.