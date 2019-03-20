wrestling
WWE News: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Comment On Vince McMahon’s Swerve, Maria Kanellis On Her Husband’s 205 Live Win, Zack Ryder Unboxes New Action Figure
– Both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have commented on Vince McMahon swerving Kofi during last night’s episode of Smackdown.
I am physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted. I want to thank everyone of you wholeheartedly for all of your support.
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 20, 2019
View this post on Instagram
What you see here is a physical manifestation of what we mean when we say "power of positivity". It's an emotion that you can feel, see, even touch. When you experience it coursing through your entire body there isn't anything that you can do but smile. This moment, captured in this picture, embodies this emotion and we have shared it with all of you since we came together as The New Day…. But it seems as if Vince doesn't appreciate the gravity of his actions. Ripping away @thetruekofi opportunity like that shows that he refuses to give loyalty to you when it's given to him in abundance so I think it may be time that we find our way to someplace where we can rely on that extremely simple concept.
– Maria Kanellis commented on Twitter after her husband defeated Akira Tozawa on 205 Live last night:
For the win. For everything. For everyone that offered the world and gave us nothing. This is for you. One win at a time. One title at a time. Whatever it takes. Because we make the title a Championship. For that you need a worthy Champion. And his name is Mike Kanellis. @WWE pic.twitter.com/B4EAM6ICYt
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 20, 2019
– Zack Ryder has posted a new Vintage Unboxing video online.